Level Up: 2022 American Advertising Awards

Akron’s 77th Annual American Advertising Awards celebrates the creative spirit of excellence in advertising and honors the best work produced by area advertising professionals and students.

Conducted annually by the AAF, Akron’s American Advertising Awards are the first of a three-tier national competition open to both professionals and students. Across the country, local entrants concurrently vie to earn an ADDY® trophy – recognition as the very best in their markets. Join us we salute our local honorees.

The public is invited to network with industry peers, enjoy food from area restaurants, view the gallery of work, receive a unique swag bag and attend a dessert after-party on stage.

4:30–7:00 PM AdverTasting

Featuring:

Big Eu’es BBQ

Jilly’s Music Room

Saffron Patch Akron

Waterloo Restaurant & Catering

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria & Beer Wall

Cash Bar (credit cards accepted), Creative Gallery

7:00–8:30 PM Award Show

Emcee: Garrick R. Black, II

8:30–10:30 PM After Party On Stage

Dessert by TLC Catering

Cash Bar

TICKETS

Professionals: $60 Member / $90 Non-member

Students: $35 Member / $40 Non-member

All guests of individual, nonprofit and new professional members must pay non-member rate. Gold and silver members, receive 7 and 5 member rate tickets, respectively.

Livestream: $10

Livestream + Swag Bag: $20

***Masks required for all attendees upon entering the building and at all times except when actively eating or drinking. We appreciate your cooperation in adhering to the Akron Civic Theatre’s policy.***