Lewis Black: “The Joke's on US Tour” 2018

Grammy Award-winning stand-up comedian Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor and author, performing more than 200 nights annually to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $37-$67. akroncivic.com