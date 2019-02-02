Lisa Howard: “Songs of Innocence and Experience”

Join a one night-only concert event featuring Broadway’s Lisa Howard, as she performs selections from her debut album “Songs of Innocence and Experience,” as well as Broadway tunes that span her theatrical career. A portion of the proceeds from the evening go toward performing arts scholarships. Firestone Community Learning Center, 470 Castle Blvd., Akron. 7 p.m. $25-$30. lisahowardinconcert.brownpapertickets.com