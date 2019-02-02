Lisa Howard: Songs of Innocence & Experience

Firestone Community Learning Center 470 Castle Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44313

A One-Night Only Concert Event, featuring local favorites Brian Keith Johnson and Scott Shriner, as well as students from the ETC All-American Youth Show Choir, Akron School for the Arts, and Firestone CLC. Akron-native Lisa Howard will perform selections from her debut album and Broadway tunes that span her theatrical career. A portion of the proceeds from the concert will go toward performing arts scholarships for area students. Tickets are available online at LisaHowardInConcert.bpt.me

Firestone Community Learning Center 470 Castle Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44313
Concerts & Live Music
