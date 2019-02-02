A One-Night Only Concert Event, featuring local favorites Brian Keith Johnson and Scott Shriner, as well as students from the ETC All-American Youth Show Choir, Akron School for the Arts, and Firestone CLC. Akron-native Lisa Howard will perform selections from her debut album and Broadway tunes that span her theatrical career. A portion of the proceeds from the concert will go toward performing arts scholarships for area students. Tickets are available online at LisaHowardInConcert.bpt.me
Lisa Howard: Songs of Innocence & Experience
Firestone Community Learning Center 470 Castle Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44313
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents the Brother Brothers
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatJilly’s presents Chuck Auerbach Band, The Britemores & Purple K’nif
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatGabriel Iglesias: “One Show Fits All World Tour”
-
-
Events in The 330 Film Theater & Dance This & ThatA Live Conversation with Alyson Hannigan and a Screening of “American Pie”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatPuzzled at the Palace: An Escape Game Tournament
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatGabriel Iglesias: “One Show Fits All World Tour”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatBeautiful Risks: Having the Courage to Teach and Learn with Creativity with Dr. Ron Beghetto
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatUniversity of Akron Steel Drum Band
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatThe Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatKiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Dancing with the Stars Live!” Light Up the Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-