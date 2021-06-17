Literature as a Gateway to Understanding

Tune in to Akron Roundtable’s live virtual forum to hear Rachel Cargle, a public academic, writer, and philanthropic innovator as she discusses her journey founding a business ecosystem with roots in Akron based on the traditions of other Black-owned bookstores. Noon-1 p.m. akronroundtable.org
