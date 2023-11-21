Live Jazz with Blue Fiasco at Missing Mountain Brewing Company

Live jazz at Missing Mountain Brewing Company, Tuesday, Nov. 21. The jazz quintet Blue Fiasco plays 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s classic rock and pop hits, reimagined as jazz. Blue Fiasco plays 6:30-8:30, the brewery is open 4:00-9:00 and the kitchen is open until 8:30. After 6:00, if the Missing Mountain lot is full, guests may park in the lot behind 2735 Front St. (formerly Pekar Music, now Front Street Music).

Missing Mountain serves award-winning beers on tap (90,000 reviews on Untappd!), great food, and the place has a great vibe. No cover charge, call the brewery if you have questions at (234) 706-2212.