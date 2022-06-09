LIVE MUSIC AT THE STILL HOUSE: ERIC BROOKE

JUNE 9 @ 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Eric Brooke has toured the United States and Europe. He has had his original music produced by Keith Olsen (Pat Benatar Whitesnake Fleetwood Mac), Butch Vig (Nirvana/Smashing Pumpkins/Garbage) Joe Vitale (Joe Walsh/The Eagles/Crosby Stills and Nash). Eric has perform shows with Eddie Money, Nazareth, Ian Anderson, Jefferson Starship and many more. You will love his high energy, entertaining show playing your favorite sing-along songs.

More Info here.