LIVE MUSIC AT THE STILL HOUSE: ERIC BROOKE

to

The Still House at Gervasi 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio

LIVE MUSIC AT THE STILL HOUSE: ERIC BROOKE

JUNE 9 @ 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Eric Brooke has toured the United States and Europe. He has had his original music produced by Keith Olsen (Pat Benatar Whitesnake Fleetwood Mac), Butch Vig (Nirvana/Smashing Pumpkins/Garbage) Joe Vitale (Joe Walsh/The Eagles/Crosby Stills and Nash).  Eric has perform shows with Eddie Money, Nazareth, Ian Anderson, Jefferson Starship and many more.  You will love his high energy, entertaining show playing your favorite sing-along songs.

More Info here.

Info

The Still House at Gervasi 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio
to
Google Calendar - LIVE MUSIC AT THE STILL HOUSE: ERIC BROOKE - 2022-06-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LIVE MUSIC AT THE STILL HOUSE: ERIC BROOKE - 2022-06-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LIVE MUSIC AT THE STILL HOUSE: ERIC BROOKE - 2022-06-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LIVE MUSIC AT THE STILL HOUSE: ERIC BROOKE - 2022-06-09 19:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

June 7, 2022

Wednesday

June 8, 2022

Thursday

June 9, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix