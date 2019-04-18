Local, Live 2019

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

This concert features local talent in all genres of music, with audience voting on their favorite performers, culminating in an audience-chosen jam band closing performance at the end of the night. The event will be hosted by Elec Simon. An after-party and jam session will be hosted at The Auricle. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7 p.m. $7-$25. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
