Lock 3 Extra: Boney James: The Honestly Tour 2019

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This four-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum-selling tenor saxophonist and composer James is also a main proponent of Smooth Jazz. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $32-$52. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
