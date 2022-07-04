Celebrate the Fourth of July at Lock 3 with a fireworks show that begins after the RubberDucks game ends at approximately 9:45 p.m. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 9:45 p.m. lock3live.com
Lock 3 Fireworks
Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & FairsJuly 1 Kenmore First Friday Virgil Lay Day ft. Big Pop, Purple kniF, Beyonderers & More!
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Outdoor Activities This & ThatPeninsula Flea at Heritage Farms
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: