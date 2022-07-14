Lock 4 Barbershop Quartet Matinee Concert

Lock 4 is a barbershop quartet with a combined experience of over 100 years singing their music, one of the few truly American art forms. “God Bless America,” “You Ain’t Gettin’ Diddly Squat (‘Cause You Really Messed Up This Year)” and everything in between are the songs you can expect from a concert. . They perform a mix of classic barbershop, gospel tunes, novelty numbers. patriotic songs, holiday pieces and more. Their quartet is named after a lock in the Ohio and Erie Canal. The name also has a barbershop connection, since a hallmark of the style is the exciting “lock and ring” of the sound.