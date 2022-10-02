Locktoberfest

This event is held annually to celebrate the German heritage of the original canal builders on the Ohio & Erie Canal. We will have traditional dancing from The German Family Society Youth Dancers. There will be guest brewers (TBA). We will be selling grilled sausages with delicious German sides from Lock 15 Brewing Company! Follow the link to buy raffle tickets for the 50/50 and Alcohol Basket Raffles.

All proceeds benefit Cascade Locks Park Association in our mission to preserve, protect and promote Akron's early industrial history. This event is free to attend.