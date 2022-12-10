LONG TIME GONE HOLIDAY PARTY -- HEAR THE MUSIC OF DAVID CROSBY / GRAHAM NASH / STEPHEN STILLS / NEIL YOUNG - 12/10/2022

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Saturday, December 10, 2022

2:00 PM 4:30 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

More than a tribute band, LONG TIME GONE is a celebration and a retrospective of the music of four incredible artists - David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young - from the early days of Buffalo Springfield, The Hollies, and The Byrds, through CSN and CSNY, and on into their later solo careers

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486

Concerts & Live Music
