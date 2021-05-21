Enjoy a Western Reserve Playhouse festival of new works about love and marriage by artists Laurie Allen, Josh Downing, Vivian Lermond, Zach Manthey and Jeffery Yamokoski on select dates. 7:30 p.m. $15. thewrp.org
Love at a Distance
to
Western Reserve Playhouse 3316 Everett Road, Richfield, Ohio
Western Reserve Playhouse 3316 Everett Road, Richfield, Ohio
Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Rebecca Cross: Suspended Animations”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Coffee with the Collection: Afterimages
-
-
Business & CareerLead with Your Soul – Facing Ethical Dilemmas as Professionals
-