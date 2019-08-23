"Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show

Google Calendar - "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show - 2019-08-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show - 2019-08-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show - 2019-08-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show - 2019-08-23 00:00:00

Taylor Hall Gallery, Kent State University 300 Midway Drive, Akron, Ohio 44243

"Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" by Author Michele Makros on Exhibit as a Work of Art at the 50th Anniversary KSU Alumni Show

Michele Makros - author of "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" - has done more than traditional writing with the recent release of ISBN 9781524689841. The book has qualified as an art exhibit at the grand opening of the new Taylor Hall Gallery at Kent State University! Michele Makros Weitzel, a 1977 KSU graduate with a BFA degree in graphic design, refused to succumb to the traditional page publishing method of justified type with 20 pictures tipped into the middle of the volume at bindery. Instead, she designed and produced an engaging wrap-around layout that juxtaposes 860 visuals directly into the story as it is being told.

COME AND SEE!

Please RSVP at https://flashes.givetokent.org/event/vcd-50th-anniversary/e237821

Info

Taylor Hall Gallery, Kent State University 300 Midway Drive, Akron, Ohio 44243 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show - 2019-08-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show - 2019-08-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show - 2019-08-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show - 2019-08-23 00:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

August 1, 2019

Friday

August 2, 2019

Saturday

August 3, 2019

Sunday

August 4, 2019

Monday

August 5, 2019

Tuesday

August 6, 2019

Wednesday

August 7, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail