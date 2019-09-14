“Love Letters from the Marine Wolf” Book Signing with Local Author Michele Makros

Barnes & Noble 4015 Medina Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

Join us in welcoming Michele Makros, author of "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf." A biography of the WWII hospital and troop transport ship, USAT MARINE WOLF, the book shares letters, photographs, documents, memorabilia, and testimonials. Pick up a signed copy and chat with the author!

