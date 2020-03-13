“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”

Book & Lyrics by Joe DiPietro and Music by Jimmy Roberts

Directed by Kevin Kelly - Musical Direction by Bryan Bird

Show Dates: March 13-28, 2020

SYNOPSIS:

The longest running off-Broadway revue has been revised for the 21st century! This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as ‘the relationship.’ A DFW audience favorite, the 2018 version features two new songs, revised lyrics, and dialogue throughout the show to reflect dating in modern times. Perfect for its Valentine’s Day opening.

Western Reserve Playhouse is proud to welcome back Emily Shipley (Heathers) and Ben Arrington (Assassins) to our stage! We’d also like to welcome our newest actors, Brian O. Jackson and Rebecca Riffle Polito!