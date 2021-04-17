Loyal Oak 1-Room School Open House

Join the Norton Historical Society for an Open House to view the current state of the recently acquired Loyal Oak One-Room Schoolhouse. In operation as a multi-grade (K-8) one-room school from 1864 to circa 1921, the school will undergo restorative efforts to return it to the layout and atmosphere of its earliest years. It is the last one-room school in Norton with the possibility for restoration. Come and learn about proposals to make this happen and consider contributing to this cause! Gifts and commemorative items will be for sale to aid the historical society in raising funds.