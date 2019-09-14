Luke Bryan announced his 2019 touring plans recently. His “Sunset Repeat Tour” will launch on May 31 in Philadelphia, PA. Concerts special guests are multi-platinum singer/songwriter Cole Swindell and artist Jon Langston. DJ Rock will also appear on all dates.
Luke Bryan In Concert
Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents the Brother Brothers
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatJilly’s presents Chuck Auerbach Band, The Britemores & Purple K’nif
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatGabriel Iglesias: “One Show Fits All World Tour”
-
-
Events in The 330 Film Theater & Dance This & ThatA Live Conversation with Alyson Hannigan and a Screening of “American Pie”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatPuzzled at the Palace: An Escape Game Tournament
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatGabriel Iglesias: “One Show Fits All World Tour”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatBeautiful Risks: Having the Courage to Teach and Learn with Creativity with Dr. Ron Beghetto
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatUniversity of Akron Steel Drum Band
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatThe Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatKiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Dancing with the Stars Live!” Light Up the Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-