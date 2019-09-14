Luke Bryan In Concert

to Google Calendar - Luke Bryan In Concert - 2019-09-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Luke Bryan In Concert - 2019-09-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Luke Bryan In Concert - 2019-09-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Luke Bryan In Concert - 2019-09-14 19:00:00

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Luke Bryan announced his 2019 touring plans recently. His “Sunset Repeat Tour” will launch on May 31 in Philadelphia, PA. Concerts special guests are multi-platinum singer/songwriter Cole Swindell and artist Jon Langston. DJ Rock will also appear on all dates.

Info
Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music
330-920-8040
to Google Calendar - Luke Bryan In Concert - 2019-09-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Luke Bryan In Concert - 2019-09-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Luke Bryan In Concert - 2019-09-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Luke Bryan In Concert - 2019-09-14 19:00:00
330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Wednesday

January 30, 2019

Thursday

January 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail