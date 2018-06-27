Lunar Lounge

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

One thing seen reliably in the night sky is the moon. All your questions from physics to folklore are answered while the moon rises over Seneca Pond. Enjoy a fire, marshmallows and moon crafts for kids. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 8-10 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
