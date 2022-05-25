Lunch on Main

Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Pick up some food from your favorite downtown restaurant, and make your way to the Main Street sidewalk in front of Lock 3. There will be live music by local artists, a relaxing atmosphere, and (hopefully) lots of sunshine!

