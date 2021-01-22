Have a few minutes to flex your brain? Take a deeper dive into big ideas with staff. Each month a staff member will focus on a broad art topic and connect it to everyday instances and our collection.
Lunchtime Five: Get Art
to
Art & Exhibitions
