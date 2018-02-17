Luxotica Lounge Cabaret

Musica 51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio

Luxotica Lounge Cabaret is a lush burlesque show featuring stunning striptease talent, with a twist. Enjoy a little circus and a lot of seduction, set to exotic original tunes performed live, that turns classic cabaret on it's head. Featuring the internationally touring Whirlwind with the Crimson Grin, Vivacious Miss Audacious, bump and grind bombshell Gurl Haggard of the Rocket Doll Revue and special guests Pinch and Squeal! The swinging 4-piece band is headed by knife juggling, saxophone wunderkind, Dr. Rocktagon.

As vibrant as your favorite technicolor tiki cocktail, Luxotica treats you to an evening of gals, games and high energy hip swinging replete with tassel twirling, hoop dance, sideshow, acrobatics and just enough audience participation to get you hooked.

www.luxoticaloungecabaret.com

Musica 51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
