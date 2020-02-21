Lyceum Lecture Series: Resurrection of the Wild

Join Dr. Deborah Fleming for a lecture on natural and human histories of the Allegheny plateau and hill country in Ohio’s eastern counties. Fleming is an equestrian, mountain climber, organic gardener and award-winning writer. Her works span poetry, fiction, essays and scholarly works. Happy Days Lodge, 500 W. Streetsboro St., state Route 303, Peninsula. 7 p.m. $10. conservancyforcvnp.org