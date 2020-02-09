The upcoming Winter 2020 tour of the U.S. and Canada is going to be nothing short of epic. There band will be celebrating the Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary on the heels of what is already shaping up to be one of the monster European/UK tours of 2019. The North American tour dates kick off in Phoenix on January 16 in Arizona, and continue across Texas, Florida, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver wrapping up at the legendary Fox Theater in their hometown of Oakland on February 21, and then in Anaheim.
Machine Head on Tour
Agora Theatre 5000 Euclid Ave., Akron, Ohio
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Zoo Trunk Show
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGervasi Vineyard Cucina Classes
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Talks & Readings Theater & Dance This & ThatHoliday Lantern Tours
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That39th annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The NeverEnding Story”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival presents “She Kills Monsters”
-
-
Health & WellnessCaregiving Through the Holidays
-
Saturday
-
Charity & FundraisersPhotos with Santa
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & DrinkFalls Cancer Club Cookie Walk
-
-
Art & Exhibitions2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Printmaking — Holiday Cards
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatCanapi’s Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Hudson Community Choruses Holiday Concert Jubilate Deo
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The NeverEnding Story”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival presents “She Kills Monsters”
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGervasi Vineyard Cucina Classes
-
Tuesday
-
Food & DrinkHoliday Brewmaster's Dinner
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The NeverEnding Story”
-
Wednesday
-
Film Food & Drink Kids & FamilyHoliday Movie Night: A Christmas Story
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The NeverEnding Story”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: