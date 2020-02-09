Machine Head on Tour

Agora Theatre 5000 Euclid Ave., Akron, Ohio

The upcoming Winter 2020 tour of the U.S. and Canada is going to be nothing short of epic. There band will be celebrating the Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary on the heels of what is already shaping up to be one of the monster European/UK tours of 2019. The North American tour dates kick off in Phoenix on January 16 in Arizona, and continue across Texas, Florida, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver wrapping up at the legendary Fox Theater in their hometown of Oakland on February 21, and then in Anaheim.

Agora Theatre 5000 Euclid Ave., Akron, Ohio View Map
