Made In Ohio Art & Craft Festival

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

On August 30th, 31st, and September 1st, Join us for our annual Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival! This juried festival features over 160 Ohio artisans, local food, entertainment, and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer. Vendors include jewelry artists, potters, woodworkers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers, quilters, and a variety of other unique artisans. Enjoy history, shopping, and eating while celebrating Ohio!

Ohio Wine and Beer will also be available. The Hale Café will be offering a selection of sandwiches, salads, and sides for the festival.

Admission at the door of the event – $7 Adults (13yrs +), $5 Youth (3-12yrs).

Admission presale online – $5 Adults, $5 Youth, $10 – 3 day pass

**Some vendors accept cash only, we do not have an ATM on the property – please plan accordingly.

ONLY SERVICE ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED ON PROPERTY – Thank You

Info

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
3306663711
