The Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival features Ohio artisans, local restaurants and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer!

The 2021 festival will be held:

Friday September 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday September 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday September 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Our vendors include jewelry artists, potters, carvers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers, quilters and a variety of unique crafters. You will be amazed at the variety of the vendors and the one-of-a-kind finds! In addition, we have a variety of food vendors and local wines and beers.