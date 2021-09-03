Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival

to

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

The Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival features Ohio artisans, local restaurants and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer!

The 2021 festival will be held:

Friday September 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday September 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday September 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Our vendors include jewelry artists, potters, carvers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers, quilters and a variety of unique crafters. You will be amazed at the variety of the vendors and the one-of-a-kind finds! In addition, we have a variety of food vendors and local wines and beers.

Info

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
3306633711
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2021-09-03 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2021-09-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2021-09-03 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2021-09-03 12:00:00 ical
Homes Summer 21

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Monday

June 28, 2021

Tuesday

June 29, 2021

Wednesday

June 30, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required