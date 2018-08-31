Made in Ohio Art & Crafts Festival

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

On August 31, September 1 & 2, Hale Farm will host the Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival. This juried festival features over 160 Ohio artisans, local food, entertainment and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer. Vendors include jewelry artists, potters, woodworkers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers, quilters and a variety of unique artisans. Celebrate Ohio! Enjoy history, shopping and eating while celebrating our great state!

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, Outdoor Activities
3306663711
