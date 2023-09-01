Made in Ohio Arts & Crafts Festival

The 2023 Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival features Ohio artisans, local restaurants and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer!

Our vendors include jewelry artists, potters, carvers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers, quilters and a variety of unique crafters. You will be amazed at the variety of the vendors and the one-of-a-kind finds! In addition, we have a variety of food vendors and local wines and beers.

Our entertainment includes Ohio musicians, magicians and storytellers, as well as the Akron Symphonic Winds performing on Sunday, September 3 at 1 pm.