The first annual Madeline's 5k will honor Madeline Bozzelli, a local humanitarian who dedicated her life to giving back to the Cuyahoga Falls, Akron, and Summit County communities.

The race will begin at 9am at High Bridge Glens on Front Street, September 17. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for kids. All participants get a T-shirt!

https://www.madelinesrunforthefuture.com/