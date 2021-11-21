Make and Take tour

to

Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312

A Make and Take Tour of the Bethlehem Cave and Nativity Museum at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd. Akron OH. Prepare for Advent - Take a guided tour of the Bethlehem Cave, get inspired by hundreds of Nativities from all over the world, then create your own Nativity scene from materials we provide. An event for the whole family!

The Bethlehem Cave is a replica of the cave where Jesus was born as it appears today in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

Visit our website, www.nativityofthelord.org, for registration information or email tours@nativityofthelord.org.

Info

330-699-0586
