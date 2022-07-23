Hartville Maker’s Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the well known Hartville MarketPlace! Come find unique vintage wares, handmade goods, and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop our Maker’s Market.

Interested in becoming a vendor?

Makers Market is designed for handcraft, unique, vintage items with a fun atmosphere and live entertainment. Spaces are $30 for blacktop and $35 for tent. We will stop taking applications one week out from the event date. This is a rain or shine event. There will be no direct sales.