Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

Hartville Maker’s Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the well known Hartville MarketPlace! Come find unique vintage wares, handmade goods, and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop our Maker’s Market.

Interested in becoming a vendor?

Makers Market is designed for handcraft, unique, vintage items with a fun atmosphere and live entertainment. Spaces are $30 for blacktop and $35 for tent. We will stop taking applications one week out from the event date. This is a rain or shine event. There will be no direct sales.

Akron Life in Cleveland
3308779860
