Hartville Maker’s Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the well known Hartville MarketPlace! Come find unique vintage wares, handmade goods, and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop our Maker’s Market.
Makers Market
to
Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
Akron Life in Cleveland, Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Talks & ReadingsRoy Firestone Architectural Study Club
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyWonder: Canton Light Festival
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
Saturday
-
Theater & Dance"La Cage Aux Folles"
-
-
Kids & FamilyYouth Impact Day
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: