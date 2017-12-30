This has been the ultimate holiday tradition for over 30 years. Enjoy Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip Davis’ groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$75. uakron.edu
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Wednesday
