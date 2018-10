Women today hold a variety of Roles and Titles in our society. How do we balance work, family and friends while making our mark as great leaders of our era? What and who determines our success? Success is a perception measured in many ways, how do you measure yours? Here are the ABC's of being a successful Woman presented by Dr. Margaret DeLillo – Storey.

All Legacy Lectures are free and open to the public. Due to limited seating, reservations are required in advance.