Maple Sugar Days 2021

Join us at Hale Farm & Village March 13, 14, 20 & 21, 2021 9am-4pm for the Maple Sugar Days and Pancake Breakfast to experience the process of maple sugaring, past and present.

Guests are invited into the sugar bush to experience the history of the maple syrup making process. The 19th century village is open to experience outdoor demonstrations including tree tapping, oxen talks, a sugaring camp, and the process of boiling sap into syrup. Historic crafts and trades are also demonstrated throughout the day.

A hearty pancake breakfast including pancakes, sausage links, fruit, coffee, juice, and milk provided by Acme Fresh Markets will be available to eat on-site or can be taken for carry-out. Admission for breakfast and all activities is $17 for adults, $11 for children 3 – 12 years of age, and $7 for pancake breakfast only tickets (breakfast is served until 3 pm). Museum only rates are available. Reservations are required and a limited number will be sold for admission each hour. Face coverings, social distancing, and timed presale admission is required.

Hale Farm & Village is committed to the health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers. This year Maple Sugar Days will be updated to remove the high-touch activities. Western Reserve Historical Society’s reopening playbook, the Restart Plan, has been developed in close consultation with legal counsel, arts and culture leaders, and following guidance from local health experts, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and Ohio’s Responsible Restart Ohio guidance for Consumer, Retail, Services and Entertainment. Our plan includes requirements for face coverings for employees and visitors, no contact transactions, advance timed-entry ticket sales, increased access to sanitizing stations, enhanced cleaning protocols, physical distancing, and more.