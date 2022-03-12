Maple Sugar Days% Explore the sweet side of history and experience the process of sap to syrup production on the historic grounds of Hale Farm. Guests are encouraged to explore the natural beauty of outdoor demonstrations including tree tapping, oxen talks, a sugaring camp and the process of boiling sap into sugar and syrup. Historic sites will be open and connecting the history of maple processing to the many facets of 19th century life. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. For details, visit wrhs.org.
Maple Sugar Days 2022
to
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Thursday
-
