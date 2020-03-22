Maple Sugar Festival 2020

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Join us at Hale Farm & Village March 14, 15, 21 & 22, 2020 for the Maple Sugar Festival and Pancake Breakfast!

Enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast and then head out into the Sugaring Camp where you can observe the maple sugar process, learn tree tapping methods, and experience oxen demonstrations. View period arts and crafts such as glassblowing, blacksmithing, pottery, and spinning & weaving.

Admission for adults is $17 (includes breakfast), Children 3-12 years $12 (includes breakfast), Members and Breakfast only $7 (reservations not necessary)

Breakfast served: 10am – 3pm (Hale Farm closes at 4pm) Includes, pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee, and juice.

Special thanks to Acme Fresh Market for their support of this years Maple Sugar Festival.

For an extraordinary experience, arrive by train on Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Maple Sugar Express! Visit www.cvsr.com for tickets.

3306663711
