Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfest

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast and then head out into the Sugaring Camp to learn about tree tapping, the maple sugar process and experience oxen demonstrations. View period arts and crafts such as glassblowing, blacksmithing, pottery and spinning and weaving.

ADMISSION

Adults $17 (includes breakfast)

Children 3-12 years $12 (includes breakfast)

Adult museum Only $12

Youth Museum Only $6

Members or Breakfast only $7

*(reservations not necessary)

Breakfast served: 10 am – 3 pm (Hale Farm closes at 4 pm) Includes, pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee & juice

Info

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
3306663711
please enable javascript to view
