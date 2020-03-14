Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfest

Enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast and then head out into the Sugaring Camp to learn about tree tapping, the maple sugar process and experience oxen demonstrations. View period arts and crafts such as glassblowing, blacksmithing, pottery and spinning and weaving.

ADMISSION

Adults $17 (includes breakfast)

Children 3-12 years $12 (includes breakfast)

Adult museum Only $12

Youth Museum Only $6

Members or Breakfast only $7

*(reservations not necessary)

Breakfast served: 10 am – 3 pm (Hale Farm closes at 4 pm) Includes, pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee & juice