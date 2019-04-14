Maplewood Boutique Spring/Summer Fashion Show & Brunch

The Trailhead at Cascade Locks 21 W. North St., Akron, Ohio 44304

Join Maplewood Boutique’s first ever Spring/Summer Fashion Show, featuring fresh new colors and styles that are sure to get you in the mood for warmer weather. Tickets include heavy brunch appetizers, two drink tickets, fashion show and pop-up boutique. The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, 21 W. North St., Akron. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $40. facebook.com/events/578487415931910/

