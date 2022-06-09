Attend this 12th annual car show and also see 50-plus aircrafts. Maps Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 walk-in fee, $15 entry fee. mapsairmuseum.org
Maps Annual Car Show
MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, Ohio 44720
