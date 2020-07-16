Mark Wills in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Mark Wills has captivated fans and listeners for over two decades. He achieved his first top-charting success at the young age of 23, and has maintained longevity in the music business. His mission is to create country music filled with depth and meaningful substance to create lasting memories through the words. Mark has released a total of seven albums including a patriotic album in 2001, “Looking for America.” Mark is a dedicated parent, philanthropist, outdoorsman, and jokester; but, more than anything else, he is an artist and songwriter who helped to create the foundation for what country music is today!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
