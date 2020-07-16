Mark Wills has captivated fans and listeners for over two decades. He achieved his first top-charting success at the young age of 23, and has maintained longevity in the music business. His mission is to create country music filled with depth and meaningful substance to create lasting memories through the words. Mark has released a total of seven albums including a patriotic album in 2001, “Looking for America.” Mark is a dedicated parent, philanthropist, outdoorsman, and jokester; but, more than anything else, he is an artist and songwriter who helped to create the foundation for what country music is today!
Mark Wills in Concert at Ohio Star Theater
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Saint Joan”
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Me I Seldom Share
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents We Banjo 3
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThree Dog Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Friday
-
Charity & FundraisersBow Wow Bingo
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTorchsongs Transformed
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Golden Dragon Acrobats present Cirque Ziva
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & FairsAuthors at the Falls: A Downtown Literary Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: