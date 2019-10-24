Marketing Communications Showcase

Tangier Restaurant 532 W. Market, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44303

Make connections and learn about valuable resources to help your organization grow and prosper.

CO-HOSTED BY

AAF-Akron • PRSA Akron • NSME

Hors d’oeuvres, raffle prizes, cash bar

TICKETS

Members of AAF, PRSA, NSME $10

Non-Members $20

Students $5

Discover new ways to market your organization. The trade-show-style event will present opportunities to make valuable connections and learn about local resources, innovations and trends that can help businesses grow and prosper. Meet these unique exhibitors:

Akron Life

Better Business Bureau of Akron

Cranky Pressman

Creative Source

Excelsior Marking

Fisher Institute for Professional Selling / The University of Akron

Graffitti Print Shop

JMC Brands

Kleidon & Associates

Lamar Advertising

Leader Publications

Lodestone True North

Mohawk Paper

New Territory

Northern Ohio Printing

Sappi

Taylor Institute for Direct Marketing/The University of Akron

TechStyleLab – the Fashion School at Kent State University

United States Census Bureau

United States Postal Service

WAKR / WONE / WQMX / WNWV

WRL Advertising

Special thanks to our event partners:

Design Partner: Kleidon & Associates

Print Partner: Northern Ohio Printing

Media Partner: Leader Publications

Tangier Restaurant 532 W. Market, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44303
