The public is invited to Marketing Communications Showcase: Meet Your Local Experts and Resources. The event will highlight more than 20 local exhibitors of services to help businesses grow and prosper. The Showcase is an after-work event from 5:00-8:30 p.m. and will present opportunities to make valuable connections and learn about local resources. The Showcase will also feature hors d-oeuvres, raffle prizes and a cash bar.

Showcase is presented by area professional organizations

The Marketing Showcase is jointly hosted by the Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Akron), the Akron/Canton Chapter of the National Sales & Marketing Executives (NSME), and the Akron Chapter of Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

Exhibitors offer broad array of business solutions

Over twenty local resources will exhibit their products and services, and answer attendees’ questions. Some of these resources include printers, broadcast and print media, marketing firms, the University of Akron’s Taylor Institute for Direct Marketing and Fisher Institute for Professional Selling, Kent State’s TechStyleLab, and the U.S. Postal Service, and many others.

Showcase supported by local firms

The Marketing Showcase is generously sponsored by design partner Kleidon and Associates and print partner Northern Ohio Printing. Attendance registrations must be received by October 18 at AAFAKRON.COM. Tickets are just $10 for members of any of the hosting organizations; $20 for nonmembers; and $5 for students.