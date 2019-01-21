Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Enjoy a day at the Akron Zoo. Free admission is available to all visitors to celebrate the holiday. Tell a guest and bring your friends. Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave, Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. akronzoo.org

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
