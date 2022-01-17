Akron Zoo's Martin Luther King Jr. Day

to

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

January 13, 2022

Friday

January 14, 2022

Saturday

January 15, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required