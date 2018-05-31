Marvelous Moths

to Google Calendar - Marvelous Moths - 2018-05-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marvelous Moths - 2018-05-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marvelous Moths - 2018-05-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - Marvelous Moths - 2018-05-31 21:00:00

Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Shelter & Trails 550 Frazier Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44305

Join a naturalist to attract moths to a white sheet using black lights, then observe these insects’ amazingly beautiful colors, shapes and patterns up close. Bring a flashlight and camera. Meet at Pioneer Shelter. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. 9-11 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Shelter & Trails 550 Frazier Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44305 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - Marvelous Moths - 2018-05-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marvelous Moths - 2018-05-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marvelous Moths - 2018-05-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - Marvelous Moths - 2018-05-31 21:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser