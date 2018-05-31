Join a naturalist to attract moths to a white sheet using black lights, then observe these insects’ amazingly beautiful colors, shapes and patterns up close. Bring a flashlight and camera. Meet at Pioneer Shelter. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. 9-11 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Marvelous Moths
Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Shelter & Trails 550 Frazier Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44305
