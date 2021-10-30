The Masque

Spend an elegant night at a macabre Halloween masquerade party, and enjoy dancing, drinks, live music and more. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8-10 p.m. $75. akroncivic.com
