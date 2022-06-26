Take a stroll through Massillon Cemetery and hear short stories from Margy Vogt about 50 notable community members. Massillon Cemetery, 1827 S. Erie St., Massillon. 2-4 p.m. $10. visitcanton.com/events/historic-massillon-cemetery-walking-tour
Massillon Cemetery Walking Tour
to
Massillon Cemetery 1827 S. Erie St., Akron, Ohio 44646
Massillon Cemetery 1827 S. Erie St., Akron, Ohio 44646
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson Events57th Annual Hudson Society of Artists Clothesline Art Show
-
Saturday
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: