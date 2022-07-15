Jam to some reggae music by Carlos Jones and the Plus Band under the stars on the Massillon Museum lawn and at Duncan Plaza. Bring a chair or blanket to this family-friendly event. 6-11 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org
Massillon Museum Island Party
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
