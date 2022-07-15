Massillon Museum Island Party

to

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Jam to some reggae music by Carlos Jones and the Plus Band under the stars on the Massillon Museum lawn and at Duncan Plaza. Bring a chair or blanket to this family-friendly event. 6-11 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
